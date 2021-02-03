UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County has been increasing the number of vaccines given each week. They attribute this to vaccine rollout being more efficient.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY DATA:
2 residents currently in the hospital, 205 ever in the hospital
17% of ICU beds available
Risk level remains at high this week
7,212 doses of the vaccines given, 1,302 were second doses
The Chippewa County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.
To watch the livestream, click here.
