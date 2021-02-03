Advertisement

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County has been increasing the number of vaccines given each week. They attribute this to vaccine rollout being more efficient.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY DATA:

2 residents currently in the hospital, 205 ever in the hospital

17% of ICU beds available

Risk level remains at high this week

7,212 doses of the vaccines given, 1,302 were second doses

The Chippewa County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

