Advertisement

US extends sole remaining nuclear arms treaty with Russia

FILE - In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands...
FILE - In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia.(Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The United States joined Russia on Wednesday in extending the two countries’ last remaining treaty limiting their stockpiles of nuclear weapons, two days before the pact was set to expire.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the U.S. would use the five years of the New START treaty’s renewal to pursue limits on all of Russia’s nuclear weapons. That’s after the Trump administration pulled out of two other such deals, as part of a broad withdrawal from international accords.

The countries last week announced plans to extend the agreement, even as the Biden administration has stepped up criticism of Russia over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, its involvement in a massive hack and other issues.

“Especially during times of tension, verifiable limits on Russia’s intercontinental-range nuclear weapons are vitally important. Extending the New START Treaty makes the United States, U.S. allies and partners, and the world safer,” Blinken said. “An unconstrained nuclear competition would endanger us all.”

The treaty, signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits the number of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear weapons.

The outgoing Trump administration made a late bid to extend the treaty, but Russia rejected its conditions.

The treaty was due to expire Friday. Both houses of the Russian parliament voted unanimously last month for the extension, and President Vladimir Putin signed the bill.

That was after President Joe Biden and Putin talked and agreed on the extension, part of a quick round of diplomacy by the less than month-old U.S. administration to keep the treaty going. The extension doesn’t require formal congressional approval in the United States.

The Biden administration will also work on control measures for China’s smaller but growing arsenal of nuclear warheads, Blinken said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Augusta man is charged with three counts of animal neglect stemming from an inspection by...
Augusta man charged with three counts of animal neglect
File image
Death investigation underway in Hayward
Through it all, her sister stood by her side and now she is giving her the last piece she needs...
Sisters are perfect match: Western Wisconsin woman donates her kidney
Eau Claire city hall
Eau Claire City Council & County Board pass ordinances creating a mask mandate
Small business storefronts on Chippewa Falls' Bridge St.
Small business owners may have to pay state taxes on PPP loans

Latest News

A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone:’ Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly...
UN-backed program seeks rollout of 100M vaccine doses by end of March
The Justice Department noted in its filing that it was voluntarily dismissing the action, filed...
Justice Department drops its Yale discrimination lawsuit
Hand sanitizer donation.
Huebsch Services donates hand sanitizer and dispensing stations to local Boys & Girls Clubs
An Alabama man has died after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant from the U.K.
Father in Alabama diagnosed with COVID variant passes away