WI sees record day-to-day increase in people fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – The average number of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin is at a 4-month low. Average daily deaths are at a 3-month low. And completed vaccinations reached a new day-to-day high.

Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 1,177 new positive tests for the virus that causes COVID-19 and 14 more deaths.

This is the most new cases diagnosed in four days (which includes one day with fewer than 1,000 cases) but it’s below the 7-day average of 1,270 cases per day.

The number of deaths is also below the 7-day average of 23 per day, following the report of 40 people added to the death toll on Wednesday. The death rate remains at 1.09% of all known cases.

Deaths were reported in nine counties: Chippewa (3), Columbia (2), Kenosha (2), Marquette, Sauk, Waukesha (2), Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago.

New coronavirus cases were identified in 66 of the 72 counties.

The positive tests were 20% (20.06%) of the 5,866 tests the state received. By our calculations, the 7-day average positivity rate is 23.14%. These are results for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. The DHS also tracks results for people we’ve been tested more than once. In this group, the DHS calculates the 7-day average for positivity nudged up a little to 5.2% on Tuesday. This calculation is a day behind because it’s based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review. Counting one test per person is considered a more reliable measure of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the CDC compiles its reports.

Wisconsin is two days away from marking one year from its first coronavirus case. To date, Wisconsin has had 545,437 positive cases and almost 6,000 (5,951) deaths.

VACCINATIONS

Wednesday’s update on COVID-19 vaccinations show almost 35,00 more “shots in the arm” (34,911) over Tuesday’s report, for a total 613,247 doses given so far. That’s out of the 684,300 doses allocated to the state which aren’t part of the Pharmacy Partnership Program.

The state now has 117,367 people who completed their two-shot vaccination regimen, which is 8,654 more than the previous report -- a record day-to-day increase.

The DHS reported Wednesday that almost 1 in 5 residents 65 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19. That’s an increase of about 17,000 shots over Tuesday’s numbers.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell back below 100, barely, with the state reporting 94 admissions in the past 24-hour period ending Wednesday. The rolling 7-day average is up very slightly from 82 to 83 patients per day. In the past year, 24,554 people have been hospitalized at some point for serious COVID-19 symptoms, which is 4.50% of all the known COVID-19 cases.

We’ll get updated figures on hospitalizations later Wednesday afternoon taking the new admissions, discharges and deaths into account. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said there were 657 COVID-19 patients hospitalized overall, including 158 in intensive care on Tuesday.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA reported 273 ICU beds (18.6%) and 2,219 (19.9%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) are open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

There were no hospital overflow patients or patients receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy at the alternative care facility at State Fair Park on Wednesday.

SINCE FEBRUARY 5, 2020

The coronavirus was first diagnosed in Wisconsin in a patient in Madison one year ago this Friday. That patient was treated for symptoms and sent home to recover. Since then:

3,062,883 people were tested for the coronavirus (52.6% of the state’s population)

2,517,446 tested negative

545,437 tested positive

5,951 people died from COVID-19

522,361 people (95.8%) recovered

16,966 people (3.1%) still have active cases

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASES AND DEATHS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,147 cases (+12) (71 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,283 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,863 cases (+30) (83 deaths) (+3)

Clark – 3,106 cases (+1) (56 deaths)

Dunn – 4,096 cases (+22) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,637 cases (+40) (98 deaths)

Jackson - 2,552 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,815 cases (+41) (74 deaths)

Monroe – 4,115 cases (+17) (30 deaths)

Pepin – 782 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,349 cases (+11) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,621 cases (+9) (42 deaths)

Rusk - 1,234 cases (+6) (15 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,425 cases (+5) (17 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,161 cases (+10) (41 deaths)

Taylor - 1,759 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,292 cases (+12) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,752 cases (+8) (34 deaths)

Washburn – 1,240 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,459 cases (+20) (67 deaths)

