Ashley for the Arts announce headliners

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Ashley for the Arts has announced Clare Dunn will be a headlining act on Saturday, April 14.

Other acts include: Jefferson Starship, Foreigner, Kip Moore, Toby Keith, Switchfoot, Barenaked Ladies and Little Big Town. Side stage entertainment is still yet to be announced.

The festival is scheduled to take place August 12,13 and 14 at Memorial Park in Arcadia.

