Augusta Police find $5,000 worth of drugs and currency

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Augusta Police Department K-9 Unit responded to a traffic stop in Eau Claire and found $5,000 worth of currency and drugs.

The department says they were asked by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office to respond to a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Otter Road Kwik Trip. The deputy noted suspicious behavior from both the passenger and driver.

K-9 Turbo gave officers probably cause for a search where a half ounce of heroin was found. As well as meth, cocaine, ecstasy, LCD, prescription medications, marijuana wax and distribution supplies.

Police list Jacob Restad and Amber Jacobson as being the two individuals involved,

Officials estimated everything to have a street value of over $5,000.

Augusta traffic stop search (Augusta Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.