Augusta man charged with animal neglect

An Augusta man is charged with three counts of animal neglect stemming from an inspection by the Wisconsin department of Agriculture.(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Augusta man charged with three counts of animal neglect made an initial  appearance in Eau Claire County court Thursday.

A  $500 dollar signature bond was set for 21-year-old Devin Malcein  .

Malcein faces charges including failure to provide proper animal shelter and sanitation and failure to provide proper food and water to confined animals.

According to court documents, Department of Agriculture inspectors searched Malcein’s property in October and found six loose pigs and 12 carcasses on the pasture.

Authorities say the feed and water troughs also had insufficient food in them.

If convicted, he faces up to 27 months in jail and fines up to $30,000.

