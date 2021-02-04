Augusta man charged with animal neglect

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Augusta man charged with three counts of animal neglect made an initial appearance in Eau Claire County court Thursday.

A $500 dollar signature bond was set for 21-year-old Devin Malcein .

Malcein faces charges including failure to provide proper animal shelter and sanitation and failure to provide proper food and water to confined animals.

According to court documents, Department of Agriculture inspectors searched Malcein’s property in October and found six loose pigs and 12 carcasses on the pasture.

Authorities say the feed and water troughs also had insufficient food in them.

If convicted, he faces up to 27 months in jail and fines up to $30,000.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.