Crokicurl comes to River Prairie Park

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Move over Kubb, a new winter game is sliding its way into the Chippewa Valley. A new Crokicurl rink is all set up at River Prairie Park in Altoona. It is a relatively new game that started in Canada a few years ago. It combines two Canadian favorites, curling and a board game Crokinole.

The goal is to slide the 15-pound stone and get as close to the hole in the center of the ice as possible. There are two teams and closer you get to the center, the more points you score. The team with the most points wins.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to get out in our beautiful winter weather and enjoy themselves, get their bodies moving, have something family friendly to do in our beautiful River Prairie Park,” said Mike Golat, the Altoona City Administrator.

The Crokicurl rink will be up at River Prairie all winter and is free for anybody to come and play. The city of Altoona will host the first Crokicurl tournament on Saturday, Feb.13.

