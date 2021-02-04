Evers issues new mask mandate order - right after Assembly votes to end the old one

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than two hours after the Wisconsin Assembly voted to repeal Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order that included a mask mandate and Republican leaders announced they expected the order to fall the next day, the governor’s office fired back with a new emergency order.

On Thursday afternoon, Evers issued a new public health emergency order and followed it up immediately with a re-issuance of Executive Order #1, the one that Assembly members just voted to end.

The executive order requires face coverings whenever someone who is five or older is in an enclosed space that is not a private residence or they are in the same room or enclosed space with someone who is not a member of their household.

The order does list exceptions, such as for eating, drinking, sleeping, swimming, or when communicating with someone who is hard of hearing. A full list of exemptions is available in the order.

Since the beginning of this pandemic, I promised I would:



1️⃣never play politics with your health



2️⃣trust and follow science and public health experts



3️⃣never stop doing everything I can to keep you healthy and safe



I haven't broken those promises and I won't start today. pic.twitter.com/kfN4J2aE2k — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) February 4, 2021

