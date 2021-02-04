Kindergartner receives Livesaver award from fire department

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A young boy in the Coulee Region received a special honor this morning after saving his family from a house fire.

The skills he learned in school helped make a huge difference.

Fire trucks were set up outside La Crosse’s Emerson Elementary School on Thursday morning as young Liam Cochrane, his family and classmates witnessed a special moment of acknowledgment.

“Today, we came to meet with young Liam to present a LifeSaver award for some heroic actions that had taken place back last month when his family had a fire in their home,” said Craig Snyder, La Crosse Fire Department Assistant Chief.

What was supposed to be Liam’s first day of Kindergarten on January 20 turned into a different story.

“It was Wednesday morning about 4:45,” said Greg Cochrane, Liam’s father. “The smoke alarms were not connected so the fire alarm started in the basement, we didn’t hear it. The main floor went off and we didn’t hear that. Liam woke us up to the smell and about a minute after that, the fire alarm went off upstairs while we were getting out the door. He provided the early notification, and got us out quickly.”

“Each year, the La Crosse Fire Department and fire crews go out to all the elementary schools in the district and we teach fire prevention,” Snyder said. “Liam did a perfect job in everything that we teach them.”

Along with getting his Lifesaver award, Liam also received a special gift.

“The fire crews on scene that day noticed that several areas of the house were damaged,” said Snyder. “One of the areas that received damage was a playroom for the kids.”

“Liam loves Legos and they had seen he lost a lot of them in the fire,” said Laura Cochrane, Liam’s mother.

“The fire guys that were there all got together and decided, hey let’s pitch in and at least get one thing for Liam that would bring a smile to his face,” Snyder added.

All officers from the scene were at the ceremony today, and the Cochrane family says they are thankful to everyone.

“It also is a great opportunity for us to thank the crew because they’re heroes too,” said Laura.

Liam was very modest about being called a hero, but his family says they are truly proud.

The La Crosse Fire Department presents the Lifesaver award on a case-by-case basis, usually at least once a year.

Fire officials say Liam is one of the youngest recipients to get the award.

