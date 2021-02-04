La Crosse bartender heads fundraiser to help victims of downtown fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Two Coulee Region tenants who lost their apartments in a fire on Monday night are getting some extra help.

Christine Kahlow has owned buildings on Pearl Street for more than 25 years and was shocked to hear about a fire that badly damaged the Casino Bar and Brothers Bar Monday night.

“I was horrified to hear that it was the Casino, it’s been an icon in Downtown La Crosse since prohibition ended,” said Kahlow. “I was first and foremost concerned about the firefighters involved and those people who might live in the upper floors.”

What started as a normal Monday night for Hans Piber and his neighbor Josh became a nightmare.

“I was just sitting on my couch watching TV and I hear a loud pop that sounded like an aerosol can going off,” said Piber. “Then about a minute later I smelled some smoke and I looked out my window and there was just a wall of flames consuming the fire escape.”

That’s what sparked the idea for Ashley Olson to take action.

“I’ve known Hans for almost a decade now, we’re both bartenders,” said Ashley Olsen. “We met through working and we’ve just been friends ever since. All of his clothes, all his belongings—some things you can’t replace, but for things you can replace we wanted to at least get some fundraiser up off the ground for it.”

After launching Tuesday afternoon, the Facebook fundraiser has since generated over $4600 of its $5000 goal.

“Within the first hour and a half, we were already at $1000,” Olsen said. “It definitely feels nice living in a town that if something like that would’ve happened to me, the people would actually contribute and try to help me get out of that situation.”

In the end, Pibers says he’s just grateful for everyone who stepped up to help.

“There’s a number of businesses downtown who’ve offered to accept phyiscal donations, said Piber. “That’s been a really big help because people have already dropped off jackets and blankets and things for me. That means a lot because I’m going to have to replace everything.”

“Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities,” added Kahlow.

All three say their hearts go out to each of the bar owners as well.

If you’re interested in donating, the Pearl Street Fire Relief Fund Facebook page continues to collect donations.

Even if they collect more than $5000, Olson says all proceeds will be worth giving back.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.