Advertisement

La Crosse bartender heads fundraiser to help victims of downtown fire

Two downtown La Crosse tenants receive some extra relief after losing their apartments to fire...
Two downtown La Crosse tenants receive some extra relief after losing their apartments to fire damage Monday night.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Two Coulee Region tenants who lost their apartments in a fire on Monday night are getting some extra help.

Christine Kahlow has owned buildings on Pearl Street for more than 25 years and was shocked to hear about a fire that badly damaged the Casino Bar and Brothers Bar Monday night.

“I was horrified to hear that it was the Casino, it’s been an icon in Downtown La Crosse since prohibition ended,” said Kahlow. “I was first and foremost concerned about the firefighters involved and those people who might live in the upper floors.”

What started as a normal Monday night for Hans Piber and his neighbor Josh became a nightmare.

“I was just sitting on my couch watching TV and I hear a loud pop that sounded like an aerosol can going off,” said Piber. “Then about a minute later I smelled some smoke and I looked out my window and there was just a wall of flames consuming the fire escape.”

That’s what sparked the idea for Ashley Olson to take action.

“I’ve known Hans for almost a decade now, we’re both bartenders,” said Ashley Olsen. “We met through working and we’ve just been friends ever since. All of his clothes, all his belongings—some things you can’t replace, but for things you can replace we wanted to at least get some fundraiser up off the ground for it.”

After launching Tuesday afternoon, the Facebook fundraiser has since generated over $4600 of its $5000 goal.

“Within the first hour and a half, we were already at $1000,” Olsen said. “It definitely feels nice living in a town that if something like that would’ve happened to me, the people would actually contribute and try to help me get out of that situation.”

In the end, Pibers says he’s just grateful for everyone who stepped up to help.

“There’s a number of businesses downtown who’ve offered to accept phyiscal donations, said Piber. “That’s been a really big help because people have already dropped off jackets and blankets and things for me. That means a lot because I’m going to have to replace everything.”

“Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities,” added Kahlow.

All three say their hearts go out to each of the bar owners as well.

If you’re interested in donating, the Pearl Street Fire Relief Fund Facebook page continues to collect donations.

Even if they collect more than $5000, Olson says all proceeds will be worth giving back.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Augusta man is charged with three counts of animal neglect stemming from an inspection by...
Augusta man charged with three counts of animal neglect
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
File image
Death investigation underway in Hayward
Small business storefronts on Chippewa Falls' Bridge St.
Small business owners may have to pay state taxes on PPP loans
Eau Claire city hall
Eau Claire City Council & County Board pass ordinances creating a mask mandate

Latest News

Recent positive COVID-19 vaccine trials and a new federal partnership with commercial...
Local health dept. director hopeful recent COVID-19 vaccine developments will increase supply
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
Division III cancels 2021 winter championships
Brock Flater scores 1,000th point
SportScene 13 Spotlight: Brock Flater
A winter weather advisory encompasses the area through Thursday.
Accumulating snow on Thursday preceding arctic blast