Northstar Middle School Teacher on Special Assignment honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Teachers on Special Assignment (TOSA) wear many hats for their schools and Northstar Middle School’s Scott DeRusha is no exception. Mr. DeRusha previously served as Northstar Middle School’s Health teacher, and this year moved into his TOSA role, supporting teachers, staff and students in whatever they may need.

Mr. DeRusha admits this has been a challenging year with the pandemic, yet a year that has provided an opportunity to learn.

“And it’s what we chose to do with those opportunities that creates the success for our students, our schools and our communities. And I think the school district in general and Northstar have done a phenomenal job taking these opportunities to find ways to connect in ways that we haven’t done before. And I think on the back end of this we are going to see a lot of great things that come out of 2020 although some people may not look at it that way. We’ve had those opportunities and we’ve learned from them, we have a great outlook moving forward,” says DeRusha.

Northstar Middle School Principal Tim Skutley praised Scott for his efforts.

“And he really has a great skill set. He’s compassionate, he’s caring, our kids adore him. At the same time he can speak about the lesson to be learned or hold you accountable when you need that as well. But I think that any student that has worked with Scott has better rapport when they’re done and has moved forward in a positive direction, so he’s very deserving of this,” says Skutley.

