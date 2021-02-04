Advertisement

Local health dept. director hopeful recent COVID-19 vaccine developments will increase supply

By Max Cotton
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More COVID-19 vaccines could soon come to the Chippewa Valley. Recent positive trial results combined with Tuesday’s announcement that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be partnering with commercial pharmacies to vaccinate people has Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese hopeful local vaccine supply will increase.

“Our biggest challenge has been supply of vaccine. Having an additional partner that comes with supply is really an enormous asset in this state and this community,” Giese said.

Walgreens will initially be the only commercial pharmacy in Wisconsin vaccinating people as a part of the CDC partnership. The agency said other pharmacies may start vaccinating in the state if enough supply comes available.

The CDC partnership isn’t the only positive news.

Both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson recently announced positive trial results for their vaccines. Though neither has been approved by the FDA, Giese said addition providers will make it easier to get more vaccine supply locally.

“Production again is the bottom line and if we have more providers that are able to make vaccine that is safe and effective and we get more vaccine into our distribution channels, the better,” she said.

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines currently approved by the FDA, which require two doses, both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca’s vaccines will only require one shot.

“For all of us to remember to go back for a second visit to a provider is an added step so a one-dose series certainly will be easier. If the production of that vaccine will be large enough, again, it provides an increase in the number of vaccinations we can get done,” Giese said.

She also said it’s even more important people get vaccinated as quickly as possible as COVID-19 variants keep developing.

