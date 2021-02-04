SportsScene 13 Spotlight: Brock Flater

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -This weeks SportScene 13 spotlight focuses on senior Brock Flater of Lake Holcombe. Over the summer, Brock lost the vision in his right eye, but as that hasn’t stopped him from breaking records.

“Me and my buddies were shooting around roman candles and not knowing where each other are and bam one hit me in the eye. Honestly I didn’t know it was going to be that bad. Right away went into the ER of course right away and this was serious.”

The incident left Brock with an eyepatch on his right eye, but that didn’t stop brock from playing sports in his senior season. First on the football team and currently on the basketball team, where Brock had to change the way he plays the game.

“Its tough, but I talked to my teammates before the season and we talk a lot more this year. On defense I play on the right side because I can see the left side. Honestly, last year the three ball was my game and now it is kind of change to drive/dish to teammates.”

And if you’re wondering if Brock is any good? He is. Recording his 1,000th career point this season.

“I was definitely shooting for that mark this year and having all the teammates and family there for me and all the community it was awesome”

In even better news, doctors tell Brock if all goes according to plan, they believe he will regain the vision in his eye.

