Tom Vilsack cruises through confirmation hearing

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - No problems for our soon to be Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack at his Senate Agriculture Committee Confirmation hearings on Tuesday. He answered questions from Senators from both parties on issues like Covid-19 challenges for agriculture, climate change, Country of origin labeling, biofuels, livestock pricing transparency and more. When it was all done the senators voted unanimously to send Vilsack’s nomination to the full senate for approval. No word on when that vote will be taken.

Another issue Vilsack will have to deal with is the Waters of the USA Rules. This week the Biden Administration filed lawsuits to pause litigation over those rules put in place during the Trump Administration as a replacement for rules that came during the Obama Administration. The Biden team wants a 6 month delay so they can do their own review of those rules to see if they want to maintain, modify or change Trump’s rules. Many agricultural groups lobbied for changes from the Obama rules because they felt those rules gave the federal government too much control of our waters.

Major meat packers across the country, Smithfield Foods, Tyson Foods and JBS USA are the focus of an investigation by a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis over how they handled worker safety early on in the fight against the virus. Charges include not dealing with worker concerns, inspection schedules and training of inspectors, failure to work with OSHA during inspections and a lack of keeping current with the number of workers who got sick and even died from contracting the virus. All the companies have issued statements saying how they have stepped up and put new practices in place to protect workers with new safety and health protocols to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The official January Class 3 milk price came out yesterday at $16.04 a hundred. That’s up 32 cents from December but down $1.01 from last January. That means this year’s Class 3 price is already $2.12 less than the average for all of 2020 which came in at $18.16. About 90% of Wisconsin milk goes into the Class 3 system which is mainly cheese and we lead the nation in cheese production.

