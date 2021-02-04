Advertisement

Virtual public forums will help create profile of desired candidates

(WEAU)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -The search for the next president of Chippewa Valley Technical College is underway and members of the public can help with the next stage.

CVTC will host two Virtual Open Forums on Friday, Feb. 5 to listen to public feedback and insight and offer an electronic survey opportunity to help in the development of the presidential profile, Bauer said.

The first Virtual Public Forum will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and can be accessed at https://cvtc.zoom.us/j/86287663764. The second forum will be held from 3-4 p.m. and can be accessed at https://cvtc.zoom.us/j/81048316449. No RSVP is needed for either forum.

Anonymous responses to a short electronic survey will also be used in development of the presidential profile. It is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cvtc-president. Survey feedback should be submitted by Feb. 5.

The initial stages of the search started shortly after Bruce Barker, who has been president of CVTC for 12 years, announced in December that he will retire at the end of the fiscal year in June.

“The entire CVTC community is invited and encouraged to participate in a wide-ranging discussion about the qualities, characteristics, and qualifications we are seeking in our next president, and the opportunities and challenges facing the College in the years to come,” Paul Bauer, president of the CVTC Board of Trustees, said. “Additionally, you will have the opportunity to ask questions about the presidential search process. The virtual sessions will be facilitated by Dr. Cecilia Cervantes, ACCT search consultant.”

With over 115 programs offered both online and on-campus, Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the community. CVTC programs are designed with input of business and industry to prepare graduates for today’s jobs, with 95 percent employed within six months of graduation and associate degree graduates earning an average annual salary of $47,452.

