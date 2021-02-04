WAGNER TAILS: Donald and Charles

DUNN & MONROE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A cat who’s just the right amount of playful and snuggly wants to meet you. Donald came to Moses Ark Rescue from a local farm after he was abandoned by his mom.

As mentioned, he enjoys play time, but he’s happy to take a break from that for some much needed relaxation and snuggle time.

Staff at Moses Ark say Donald would enjoy a home with another cat, but he would also do well in a home where he’s the only cat. He also doesn’t seem to mind dogs. What this five-month-old really wants is a warm bed to sleep in, and we hope to help him find one.

Click here to contact Moses Ark Rescue.

---

A one-year-old pointer mix named Charles came all the way from Georgia to Wisconsin to find his new home. He’s staying in a foster home through Last Paw Rescue.

Charles is full of energy. He loves to go for walks or runs, and he loves to play in the yard. In fact, he would do best in a home with another dog he can play with. Click here to be sent an adoption application. Click here to contact Last Paw Rescue.

