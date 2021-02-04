Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Donald and Charles

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN & MONROE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A cat who’s just the right amount of playful and snuggly wants to meet you. Donald came to Moses Ark Rescue from a local farm after he was abandoned by his mom.

As mentioned, he enjoys play time, but he’s happy to take a break from that for some much needed relaxation and snuggle time.

Staff at Moses Ark say Donald would enjoy a home with another cat, but he would also do well in a home where he’s the only cat. He also doesn’t seem to mind dogs. What this five-month-old really wants is a warm bed to sleep in, and we hope to help him find one.

Click here to contact Moses Ark Rescue.

---

A one-year-old pointer mix named Charles came all the way from Georgia to Wisconsin to find his new home. He’s staying in a foster home through Last Paw Rescue.

Charles is full of energy. He loves to go for walks or runs, and he loves to play in the yard. In fact, he would do best in a home with another dog he can play with. Click here to be sent an adoption application. Click here to contact Last Paw Rescue.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Augusta man is charged with three counts of animal neglect stemming from an inspection by...
Augusta man charged with three counts of animal neglect
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
File image
Death investigation underway in Hayward
Small business storefronts on Chippewa Falls' Bridge St.
Small business owners may have to pay state taxes on PPP loans
Eau Claire city hall
Eau Claire City Council & County Board pass ordinances creating a mask mandate

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Donald and Charles
WAGNER TAILS: Shayla and Black Panther
WAGNER TAILS: Shayla and Black Panther
WAGNER TAILS: Shayla and Black Panther
WAGNER TAILS: Curtis and John Legend
WAGNER TAILS: Curtis and John Legend