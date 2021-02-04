UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department held a COVID-19 update Thursday.

Averaging 28 cases per day

291 active cases

98 total deaths

Jail data- 26 positive

UWEC data- 13% of county cases overall

37 active public health investigations

Positivity rate is under 10%, which health officials say it is a good sign. The goal is below 5% but heading in the right direction.

Over 14,000 vaccine doses given

Vaccine clinic to open in Augusta in the next few weeks

