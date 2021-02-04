UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department held a COVID-19 update Thursday.
Averaging 28 cases per day
291 active cases
98 total deaths
Jail data- 26 positive
UWEC data- 13% of county cases overall
37 active public health investigations
Positivity rate is under 10%, which health officials say it is a good sign. The goal is below 5% but heading in the right direction.
Over 14,000 vaccine doses given
Vaccine clinic to open in Augusta in the next few weeks
