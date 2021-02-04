WI sets new COVID-19 vaccination record

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – The latest state health report shows more than 12,000 people (12,399) completed their COVID-19 vaccine series with their second and final shot since Wednesday’s report -- almost 50% more than the day-to-day record set Wednesday of 8,654 completed vaccinations.

To date, the state says 659,025 “shots in the arm” of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. That’s 45,778 more since Wednesday’s report, which is also a new record for the day-to-day comparisons. These may include shots given over the past 3 days but just recently added to the state’s tally as the vaccinators’ reports come in.

This was the good news in a Wisconsin Department of Health Services update that reported more coronavirus cases (1,518) and more deaths (41) than we’ve seen in a week -- though these are below the peaks we saw during the holiday surge -- and another bump in the death rate.

The DHS reported Thursday it received 7,174 results for people being tested or testing positive for the COVID-19 virus for the first time. That’s the most since January 28. About 1 in 5 results (21.16%) came back positive, for 1,518 new cases. That’s the most since January 29. However, the 7-day average went down. We’re averaging 1,230 new cases per day now that last Thursday’s 1,802 cases are no longer part of the rolling average. New cases were reported in 65 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll is now shy of 6,000. Forty-one more deaths were added, bringing the death toll to 5,992. The state had 40 or more deaths three times in the past 7 days, pushing the 7-day average up from 23 to 26 deaths per day. The death rate moved up from 1.09% to 1.10%, the highest since the end of September.

More than half of the deaths were in Milwaukee County, which reported 23. Deaths were also reported in Barron, Brown, Chippewa, Crawford, Dane (5), Kenosha (3), Lincoln, Rusk, Walworth, Waukesha (2), Waushara and Wood counties.

Friday marks one year since coronavirus was first confirmed in Wisconsin. The state now has 546,955 confirmed cases. Of these, 5,992 people (1.1%) died; 524,120 people (95.9%) are considered recovered; 16,684 cases (3.1%) are still active.

VACCINATIONS

The DHS reports 517,936 people age 16 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin. That’s almost 9% of the state’s population (8.9%).

The percentage of residents 65 or older who received at least one vaccine is now up to 27.1%, compared to just under 25% of that age population on Wednesday. Most other age groups saw an increase of one-tenth of one percent over the past day.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 stayed below 100 for a second straight day and the 12th time in 14 days. The DHS says there were 80 COVID-19 patients admitted in the last 42-hour period, helping the 7-day average slip down by one to 82 patients per day. Since February 5, 2020, there have been 24,634 people were hospitalized at some point for serious COVID-19 symptoms, which is 4.5% of all known cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) said Wednesday there were 637 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 173 in intensive care. The total number of patients continued a downward trend but intensive care numbers rose for a third day. We’ll look for updated hospitalization figures later Thursday afternoon. These figures take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA reported 264 ICU beds (18.0%) and 2,132 (19.1%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) are open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

There were no hospital overflow patients or patients receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy at the alternative care facility at State Fair Park on Wednesday.

SINCE FEBRUARY 5, 2020

The coronavirus was first diagnosed in Wisconsin in a patient in Madison one year ago this Friday. That patient was treated for symptoms and sent home to recover. Since then:

3,070,057 people were tested for the coronavirus (52.7% of the state’s population)

2,523,102 tested negative

546,955 tested positive

5,992 people died from COVID-19

524,120 people (95.9%) recovered

16,684 people (3.1%) are active cases, diagnosed or having symptoms in the last 30 days, who haven’t been medically cleared.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,163 cases (+16) (72 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,284 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,871 cases (+8) (84 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 3,110 cases (+4) (56 deaths)

Dunn – 4,117 cases (+21) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,672 cases (+35) (98 deaths)

Jackson - 2,552 cases (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,843 cases (+28) (74 deaths)

Monroe – 4,128 cases (+13) (30 deaths)

Pepin – 782 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,358 cases (+9) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,638 cases (+17) (42 deaths)

Rusk - 1,234 cases (16 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,432 cases (+7) (17 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,181 cases (+20) (41 deaths)

Taylor - 1,759 cases (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,298 cases (+6) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,761 cases (+9) (34 deaths)

Washburn – 1,243 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,387 cases (+37) (124 deaths)

Wood – 6,480 cases (+21) (68 deaths) (+1)

