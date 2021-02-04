Wisconsin real estate development company suing Foxconn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Wisconsin real estate developer is suing Foxconn.

Hintz Real Estate Development Company claims the technology group violated its contract by failing to build a manufacturing facility in Racine County.

Foxconn also plans to have operations in Eau Claire.

The company owns office space in the city but has never developed it.

City officials tell WEAU the city never gave Foxconn any financial incentives so the company doesn’t owe the city.

Officials also say they haven’t had contact with Foxconn in more than a year.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.