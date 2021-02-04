Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans repeal statewide mask mandate

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature has repealed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate.

Health experts have warned against repealing the mandate, saying masks are probably the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Assembly vote Thursday came a week after the Senate also voted to kill the resolution.

Wisconsin is one of only 10 states without a mask mandate, although businesses, schools, health clinics, churches and other places still require people to wear masks.

And the repeal doesn’t affect mask mandates imposed by local governments.

Evers could defy the Legislature by issuing a new order, forcing them to vote again to repeal that.

After the Wisconsin Assembly Republicans voted to strike down the protective mask mandate, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler issued this statement:

“Wisconsinites will lose their lives because of the actions of Robin Vos and Wisconsin’s Republican state legislators. Striking down COVID protections, in defiance of top scientists and the CDC, will make this pandemic worse and undermine our economy, our schools, and our health. Governor Evers issued these protections to protect people against COVID-19, and the GOP has torched them only to hurt Governor Evers. Nearly 6,000 Wisconsinites have lost their lives to this pandemic. What Robin Vos is doing is cruel and disrespectful to their families, and to the millions more who fear that the virus will take their loved ones. The Republican vote to repeal this mask mandate is reckless and dangerous to the people of Wisconsin.”

