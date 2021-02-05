EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares air fryer recipes:

Air Fryer Ginger Sesame Beef with Green Beans

1 ½ lbs. Skirt Steak, sliced into ¼ in. slices

2 Tbsp. lite rice vinegar¾ cup low sodium soy sauce

3 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. ginger, grated

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 tsp. red chili flakes

2 Tbsp. sesame seeds, divided

1 lb. fresh green beans, trimmed and washed

1 carrot, grated

Preparation

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk to combine rice vinegar, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic powder, and vegetable oil.

Place Sirloin strips and green beans in 2 separate food-safe plastic bags. Split the marinade in half between the beef and green beans.

Add 1 Tbsp. of sesame seeds to the bag of beef. Add red chile flakes to the bag of green beans. Close both bags securely then ensure contents are well coated with marinade by massaging or lightly shaking bags. Marinate in the refrigerator for 10 to 30 minutes.

Remove beef and green beans from bags. Discard the marinade from the beef bag. Reserve marinade from green beans, as desired for additional sauce after cooking.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR 5-7 QUART AIR FRYER

Preheat the air fryer to 400°F, according to manufacturer’s instructions. Spray the inside of the air fryer basket with cooking spray. Start by cooking the green beans. Cook for 8-12 minutes, until crispy and slightly brown, flipping halfway through. Remove cooked green beans from the air fryer. Set aside and keep warm. Next, place beef in the air fryer, being careful to not overcrowd the basket, cooking in batches if necessary. Cook for 8-10 minutes per batch, flipping halfway through. Cook until outside of beef is browned, no longer pink, and reaches a minimum internal temperature of 145°F. Remove beef from the air fryer.

-----

Air Fryer Cheese Steak Taquitos

INGREDIENTS

1 package of shaved beef steak

1 package of corn tortillas - 12

1 green bell pepper, cut into strips

1 yellow pepper, cut into strips

1 small yellow onion, cut into strips

Steak seasoning to taste

Pepper jack cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Pre-heat air fryer to 400° F

Season shredded beef, spray with olive oil, and place in tray. Cook on air fry setting for 3 minutes; stir; cook an additional 3 minutes, checking for doneness halfway through. Remove from tray and dice.

Add pepper and onion slices to tray, spray with olive oil and cook at 400° F for 3 minutes; stir; cook additional 3 minutes. Set aside.

Warm tortillas

Lightly spray both sides of warmed tortilla with olive oil.

To assemble taquitos, add 1/2 or 1 slice of pepper jack cheese. Add diced beef, pepper and onion mix on top of cheese. Roll and place seam-side down in tray. Continue making taquitos until tray is full. Cook at 350° F for 4 minutes; flip; cook additional 3-4 minute

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.