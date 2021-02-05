EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Amanda Schwag for the Sunshine Award. Amanda used to work at a nursing home where my mother was a resident and it is a possibility that she helped take care of her. Later on, she left the nursing home to work in a store where I met her shortly after my mother passed away in a nursing home in 2015. Amanda gave me comforting words after I told her my mother passed away and that meant a lot to me. She is currently working at the Big Lots store in Eau Claire. She is a very loving and devoted single mother to her two-year-old son, Morgan. I saw Amanda loving her son thru their pictures, videos, and in person and I saw the love between them. Amanda does have a person or persons babysitting her son while she works in a leadership role at Big Lots. Sometimes when I am shopping at Big Lots, I see that she is a friendly and hard-working employee and she does try to meet the needs of her customers and her boss. I have a nephew who is partially autistic and I believe he likes Amanda because she is extra nice to him. My nephew moved to a group home in Green Bay to be near his grandmother and relatives. I was pleased that Amanda took the time to say goodbye to my nephew while she was working at the Big Lots store. I believe Amanda has a lot of responsibilities and she is trying to handle them the best she can. Therefore, I nominate Amanda Schwag for the Sunshine Award.

Kevin Johnson

