EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Anita Gavin. Here at Connections in Ladysmith, she is one of the most dedicated volunteers. She is here every other day making sure the food pantry is stocked and is always making sure to let those know what’s available. She uses all of her time helping out the community. She has the biggest heart and we want her to know she is appreciated beyond words.

Lisa Walker

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.