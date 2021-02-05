Buffalo County man bound over for trial in homicide case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Buffalo County man facing a homicide charge in the death of his wife waived his preliminary hearing Friday and is bound over for trial.

The case involves 38-year-old Jonathan Medeiros of Nelson. He’s being held on a $500,000 cash bond. An arrangement is set for March 4.

The Department of Justice says Medeiros called police Sunday night to say he shot and killed a woman. When deputies arrived, they found his wife , 38-year-old Jolene Medeiros , dead.

Jonathan told investigators she was screaming at him, and he got out of bed, grabbed a shotgun and shot her twice.

