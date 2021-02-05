Advertisement

CHIPPEWA FALLS PHARMACY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Chippewa Falls Pharmacy. They have been super amazing with me when it comes to ordering my medication.  They always get it out in time for the mail to be sent out so that I am able to get it the next day.  They even pay for it if the amount is very small.  That tells you how dedicated they are to their job.  They care very much about their customers and I appreciate that a lot.  You don’t know how much that means to me when sometimes you can’t pay for your medicine.  Thanks again to all the staff at Chippewa Falls Pharmacy.

Brenda Culburt

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin
Sub zero wind chills Friday
Blowing snow, falling temperatures and sub-zero wind chills carry into Friday
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Sunday, January 31.
Father of Fox River Mall shooting victim speaks out
Wisconsin Republicans repeal statewide mask mandate

Latest News

CHUCK BROWN
THORP AMBULANCE
RICHARD AND GAYLE GAGNER
CHRISTINA THOMPSON
DAN MOLITER