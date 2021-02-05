EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Chippewa Falls Pharmacy. They have been super amazing with me when it comes to ordering my medication. They always get it out in time for the mail to be sent out so that I am able to get it the next day. They even pay for it if the amount is very small. That tells you how dedicated they are to their job. They care very much about their customers and I appreciate that a lot. You don’t know how much that means to me when sometimes you can’t pay for your medicine. Thanks again to all the staff at Chippewa Falls Pharmacy.

Brenda Culburt

