CHRISTINA THOMPSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Christina Thompson for the Sunshine Award.  My friend, Tina, has not had an easy life.  She suffers from depression but still manages to make people around her smile.  She has three almost all adult children that she would do anything for and they would do anything to make her smile.  Tina lives her life with little to no money but still manages to give her kids everything they need.  Although they never ask for much, she always finds a way to give them what they want.  She will give her last dollar to help out someone in need and has been the best neighbor a person could ask for.  I have only known Tina for about a year but during this year she has helped so many people including myself.  She has lent her only vehicle to my husband so he could go to work when ours broke down and she has put gas in my car so I could go to doctor’s appointments.  She has even bought food for neighbors when they need help and brings a smile to the face of everyone she sees.  She works part time at the Osseo Truck Stop and you would be hard pressed to find a person who hasn’t smiled when they see Tina.

Stephanie Rykal

