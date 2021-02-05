Advertisement

CHUCK BROWN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 5, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Chuck Brown is our store manager at Colfax Synergy.  Since this whole pandemic started, he has gone above and beyond to do his best to make not just us employees of Colfax Synergy feel safe, but our customers as well.  He has worked long days and covered shifts for so many of us and is always so optimistic about it.  This is to ensure no one that shows any COVID symptoms has to risk others by coming in to work.  He truly cares about his staff and customers.  Please give him the Sunshine Award.

Robin Thompson

