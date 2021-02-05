Advertisement

Classmates cheer for Neenah girl’s last day of radiation treatment

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a day to celebrate as a Neenah girl finished her last day of radiation treatment.

Kambria has Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. It’s an aggressive form of brain cancer with no known cure.

The nine-year-old started treatment on Dec. 30. The family traveled to Milwaukee each day for treatment.

Thursday was Kambria’s last day. Her classmates at Coolidge Elementary stood outside and greeted Kambria as she arrived home to Neenah. They call themselves Kam’s Krew.

Kambria will go in for an MRI in March to see if her tumor shrunk.

The family has a GoFundMe to raise money for medical bills and other expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cnendd-kams-krew

