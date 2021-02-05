Advertisement

Cold weather impacts Pinehurst Park gear share

Pinhurst Park outdoor skating rink after sunset, Sunday.
Pinhurst Park outdoor skating rink after sunset, Sunday.(WEAU)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to the bitter cold temperatures expected during the upcoming days, the City of Eau Claire Recreation Division says gear share will be unavailable at Pinehurst Park Saturday, February 6, through Monday, February 8.

While the extremely cold temperatures will impact the ability to provide outdoor gear, indoor open skating sessions are an alternative option.

Sessions are scheduled at Hobbs Ice Arena on Sundays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Admission is $4 per person, limit 30 patrons per session.

Please contact the City of Eau Claire Recreation Division at (715) 839-5032 or click here for additional information regarding outdoor winter recreation and Hobbs Ice Arena activities.

