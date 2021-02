EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dan Moliter for the Sunshine Award. Dan, “the busman” as my kids say, is the most genuine person. He is our bus driver. You can see how much he loves his job and the kids who ride. A shout out to Dan for always transporting our precious cargo with care. Thank you for what you do.

Jennifer Stelter

