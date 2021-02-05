Advertisement

Democratic legislators plan to introduce bill requiring face coverings

(KY3)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Democrats in the legislature announced Friday they plan to introduce a bill requiring face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the proposed measure, the state mask mandate would remain in effect until President Biden’s federal public health emergency ends.

State dems held a conference call to discuss the measure , among them, Representative Sara Rodriguez from Brookfield.

She’s a registered nurse and epidemiologist and says the science on masks is clear.

“That’s what I guess is so disappointing to me about this effort by the republicans to repeal this mask mandate, is this how they want to use the political power that they have? Do they want to make lives better for people in Wisconsin or do they want to make lives a little bit more difficult? We want to protect lives and save livelihoods, and that’s what this mask legislation does.”

Wisconsin Republicans repeal statewide mask mandate

