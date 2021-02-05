Advertisement

Eau Claire buses honor Rosa Parks on Transit Equity Day

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire transit buses have been closing off seats to enforce social distancing for almost a year now. However, today the transit company closed off one extra seat in memory of Rosa Parks.

Transit Manager, Tom Wagener, told WEAU, “We are recognizing her contribution to make sure that public transit is accessible to all of the public and that discrimination does not take place with those services across the country”

Transit Equity Day is held on February 4th in remembrance of Rosa Parks who was born on this day in 1913.

This national day, Wagener says, is a good reminder for all, “The services that we have today didn’t just happen. There were people that were instrumental in having the types of services we have today.”

As passengers step aboard they will see a poster and a rose taking up one seat in the front of each bus.

“It’s called public transit for a reason and should be available to everyone,” Wagener says.

Beyond Transit Equity Day, Wagener says the city, in many ways, works to make their services equitable.

“We have instituted an income qualifying fare so for those who cannot pay the full fare there’s that opportunity. We have made sure all our busses are accessible to people with disabilities by having ramps so people can board with a wheelchair.”

Richard Fortin uses public transportation almost every day, and says he does notice and appreciates the city’s efforts.

“They got discounts you know so it’s not outrageous for you to take it. They have discounts for the disabled and senior citizens and stuff like that. That’s a good thing right there, it really helped me out,” Fortin said.

Wagener also says it’s “on us” to make sure public transportation continues to improve and provide services to all.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin
A winter weather advisory encompasses the area through Thursday.
Snow and icy roads slows Thursday travel; bitter cold follows into the weekend
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Sunday, January 31.
Father of Fox River Mall shooting victim speaks out
Small business storefronts on Chippewa Falls' Bridge St.
Small business owners may have to pay state taxes on PPP loans

Latest News

Opioid Graphic AP
McKinsey to pay Wisconsin more than $10 million in settlement
Transit Equity Day Remembers Rosa Parks
Transit Equity Day Remembers Rosa Parks
Golden Apple Awards Northstar Middle School
Golden Apple Awards Northstar Middle School
McKinsey to Pay Wisconsin $10 Million for Role in Opioid Epidemic
McKinsey to Pay Wisconsin $10 Million for Role in Opioid Epidemic