Eau Claire buses honor Rosa Parks on Transit Equity Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire transit buses have been closing off seats to enforce social distancing for almost a year now. However, today the transit company closed off one extra seat in memory of Rosa Parks.

Transit Manager, Tom Wagener, told WEAU, “We are recognizing her contribution to make sure that public transit is accessible to all of the public and that discrimination does not take place with those services across the country”

Transit Equity Day is held on February 4th in remembrance of Rosa Parks who was born on this day in 1913.

This national day, Wagener says, is a good reminder for all, “The services that we have today didn’t just happen. There were people that were instrumental in having the types of services we have today.”

As passengers step aboard they will see a poster and a rose taking up one seat in the front of each bus.

“It’s called public transit for a reason and should be available to everyone,” Wagener says.

Beyond Transit Equity Day, Wagener says the city, in many ways, works to make their services equitable.

“We have instituted an income qualifying fare so for those who cannot pay the full fare there’s that opportunity. We have made sure all our busses are accessible to people with disabilities by having ramps so people can board with a wheelchair.”

Richard Fortin uses public transportation almost every day, and says he does notice and appreciates the city’s efforts.

“They got discounts you know so it’s not outrageous for you to take it. They have discounts for the disabled and senior citizens and stuff like that. That’s a good thing right there, it really helped me out,” Fortin said.

Wagener also says it’s “on us” to make sure public transportation continues to improve and provide services to all.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.