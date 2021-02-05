Eau Claire Express ready to gift a local softball team with new equipment

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Although it was a quiet summer without the Eau Claire Express, the team is still dedicated to giving back to its community.

For the fourth year, the Express is excited to renew the ‘Share the Glove’ program. This year a Chippewa Valley youth softball team will win an equipment grant from the team and the Northwoods League Foundation.

Express General Manager Jacob Servais says it’s been a special experience to create opportunities for young athletes in the valley.

“To see them receive this gift it’s pretty rewarding on our part and obviously the league’s part to know that we are making a difference. Softball and baseball equipment is not cheap to come by and obviously everybody is in a different situation so being able to provide something that kids can use during the summer time to show their passion on the field, the same passion that we share obviously being a baseball team, is a great feeling.”

This year, any youth softball team aged 9 - 13 that qualifies as a 501-c3 can apply up until May 7th.

“In any year you’re providing this equipment that gives a kid who can’t afford a glove or doesn’t have the opportunity to have a bat the opportunity to get that and play the game that they may not get to play otherwise. So obviously in the pandemic with every situation that’s different just allowing even more kids to have that opportunity is an extra special feeling,” Servais said.

The winning team will be announced May 25th. You can apply by clicking here.

