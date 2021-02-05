Eau Claire National Guard COVID-19 testing site to close due to extreme temperatures

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The National Guard COVID-19 testing site at Peace Church in Eau Claire will be closed Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 due to extreme cold temperatures.

The testing site will remain open through 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 and is expected to resume normal testing hours on Feb. 12.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms or has been exposed can get tested.

For hours and locations, click here.

