Advertisement

Eau Claire National Guard COVID-19 testing site to close due to extreme temperatures

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The National Guard COVID-19 testing site at Peace Church in Eau Claire will be closed Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 due to extreme cold temperatures.

The testing site will remain open through 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 and is expected to resume normal testing hours on Feb. 12.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms or has been exposed can get tested.

For hours and locations, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin
Sub zero wind chills Friday
Blowing snow, falling temperatures and sub-zero wind chills carry into Friday
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Sunday, January 31.
Father of Fox River Mall shooting victim speaks out
Wisconsin Republicans repeal statewide mask mandate

Latest News

crash
Pickup and school bus collide, pickup driver hurt
Felony charges filed against Burnett County assistant district attorney
Evers plans to veto Republican-backed COVID-19 bill
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
Tax forms help reveal extent of unemployment fraud in US