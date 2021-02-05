Advertisement

Evers plans to veto Republican-backed COVID-19 bill

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WIBW) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wasted no time telling lawmakers he had no plans to sign the first COVID-19 relief bill in months to pass the legislature.

Evers announced his intention to veto the measure moments after the bill, dubbed Assembly Bill 1, cleared the state Senate, which met in an Extraordinary Session called specifically to vote on it.

The proposal had passed in the Assembly Thursday.

“Wisconsinites know a compromise when they see one, and this isn’t it,” Evers declared, noting that his Administration and senate Republicans had previously reached a deal only to see it fail in the Assembly.

Republicans then pushed to include measures Evers had previously opposed, including a provision that barred employers from requiring their workers be vaccinated.

“Unfortunately, Republicans once again chose to put politics before people, abandoned that compromise, and passed a bill they knew I wouldn’t sign,” he continued.

Evers asked lawmakers to expedite sending him the bill so he could issue the veto.

He also criticized the legislature for taking so long to present a bill to him. Lawmakers had not passed a COVID-19 relief bill in ten months.

