Flynn Elementary General School Assistant honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During the month of February, the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and WEAU are recognizing an educator or staff member at each of the twenty public schools in the district with a Golden Apple Award. To wrap the first week, we honor a General School Assistant at Flynn Elementary.

“The Golden Apple Award is to recognize a person that we all as teachers and staff here at Flynn feel is deserving for their role here at school, the way they all help all of you and the importance that they have here at school from year to year to year. Our winner for this year is Ms. Virginia Ryder,” says Flynn’s True Vang.

Mrs. Ryder has been a General School Assistant for 31 years. She admits it’s been a trying year during the pandemic saying it’s not easy only seeing students a couple of days a week.

“Two days a week is hard. I’m glad that we are here at least that often, but to only have kids two days a week and then they’re on their own for three, sometimes their first day back feels like it’s re-teaching a lot of things obviously. I do miss the hugs this year, that’s a really hard part for me this year is not being able to hug the kids but we’re making due with the elbows,” says Virginia Ryder.

Flynn Elementary School Secretary Esta Mattice adds, “I think when your a GSA and you are in several classrooms, you are on the playground, in the lunchroom, you really get to know the kids. The kids see you everywhere, they know you are a big part of the school and again the type of person that she is doesn’t surprise me that the kids are all behind her and excited for her.”

