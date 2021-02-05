Advertisement

Galesville PD: Multiple shots fired at apartment complex

Police car
Police car(AP)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is taken into custody after the Galesville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3 in the 16000 block of Ridgeview Drive in Galesville. A caller reported a patio door being shot out, followed by multiple gun shots.

An investigation determined 60-year-old Craig S. Reedy fired numerous rounds from his apartment. The police department says those rounds entered other apartments in the adjacent building.

No one was hurt. Reedy was taken into custody, and could be charged with endangering safety.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin
A winter weather advisory encompasses the area through Thursday.
Snow and icy roads slows Thursday travel; bitter cold follows into the weekend
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Sunday, January 31.
Father of Fox River Mall shooting victim speaks out
Small business storefronts on Chippewa Falls' Bridge St.
Small business owners may have to pay state taxes on PPP loans

Latest News

Former Altoona investment advisor facing civil lawsuit
Former Altoona Investment Advisor now facing civil lawsuit
Opioid Graphic AP
McKinsey to pay Wisconsin more than $10 million in settlement
Transit Equity Day Remembers Rosa Parks
Transit Equity Day Remembers Rosa Parks
Golden Apple Awards Northstar Middle School
Golden Apple Awards Northstar Middle School