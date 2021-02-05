Galesville PD: Multiple shots fired at apartment complex

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is taken into custody after the Galesville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3 in the 16000 block of Ridgeview Drive in Galesville. A caller reported a patio door being shot out, followed by multiple gun shots.

An investigation determined 60-year-old Craig S. Reedy fired numerous rounds from his apartment. The police department says those rounds entered other apartments in the adjacent building.

No one was hurt. Reedy was taken into custody, and could be charged with endangering safety.

