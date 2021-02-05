Hudson Hot Air Affair announces 2021 theme

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Western Wisconsin city will be bringing the fun to its annual hot air affair.

Hudson Hot Air Affair has announced the theme ‘Bringing the Fun to 2021’ for its annual hot air balloon rally and winter festival scheduled for this weekend.

The event will be hybrid including added virtual programming with balloons in the air, an evening drive through balloon glow and candlestick event.

This year, the event will feature video coverage of the pop up launches.

for more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.