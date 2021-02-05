Advertisement

McKinsey to pay Wisconsin more than $10 million in settlement

By Max Cotton
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Consulting firm McKinsey & Company agreed to a $573 million dollar settlement Wednesday with 47 states, the District of Columbia and five territories for its role in the opioid crisis.

Wisconsin will get $10,393,201.20 from McKinsey for what state Attorney General Josh Kaul called “turbocharging” the opioid epidemic. The money will got to the state Department of Health Services to help combat the crisis.

“These are funds that are going to help make a difference in people’s lives,” Kaul said. “They can support the kinds of steps that we need to take to fight this epidemic.”

He said McKinsey provided consulting services for pharmaceutical companies over the past decade. He alleges the company advised Purdue Pharma on how to maximize profits, including targeting high-volume prescribers and circumventing pharmacy restrictions.

“They were advising companies, including Purdue Pharma, to engage in practices that rewarded doctors for bad practices,” Kaul said. “There’s also an allegation that they may have been involved in destroying documents as this investigation unfolded.”

McKinsey has also agreed to make tens of thousands of internal documents public.

Kaul said while the settlement can’t bring back the 9,344 Wisconsinites who died from an opioid overdose between 1999 and 2019, it and other lawsuits will deter potential future bad actors.

“If you engage in this kind of conduct that’s going to contribute to this kind of an epidemic, you’re going to be held responsible,” he said.

Kaul said settlements don’t preclude potential criminal charges but he wouldn’t comment director on whether anyone would be prosecuted in the McKinsey case.

This case is one of several Kaul’s office has filed related to opioids since he took office in 2019. This includes a separate one against Purdue Pharma.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin
A winter weather advisory encompasses the area through Thursday.
Snow and icy roads slows Thursday travel; bitter cold follows into the weekend
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Sunday, January 31.
Father of Fox River Mall shooting victim speaks out
Small business storefronts on Chippewa Falls' Bridge St.
Small business owners may have to pay state taxes on PPP loans

Latest News

Transit Equity Day Remembers Rosa Parks
Transit Equity Day Remembers Rosa Parks
Golden Apple Awards Northstar Middle School
Golden Apple Awards Northstar Middle School
McKinsey to Pay Wisconsin $10 Million for Role in Opioid Epidemic
McKinsey to Pay Wisconsin $10 Million for Role in Opioid Epidemic
Rosa Parks
Eau Claire buses honor Rosa Parks on Transit Equity Day