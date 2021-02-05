McKinsey to pay Wisconsin more than $10 million in settlement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Consulting firm McKinsey & Company agreed to a $573 million dollar settlement Wednesday with 47 states, the District of Columbia and five territories for its role in the opioid crisis.

Wisconsin will get $10,393,201.20 from McKinsey for what state Attorney General Josh Kaul called “turbocharging” the opioid epidemic. The money will got to the state Department of Health Services to help combat the crisis.

“These are funds that are going to help make a difference in people’s lives,” Kaul said. “They can support the kinds of steps that we need to take to fight this epidemic.”

He said McKinsey provided consulting services for pharmaceutical companies over the past decade. He alleges the company advised Purdue Pharma on how to maximize profits, including targeting high-volume prescribers and circumventing pharmacy restrictions.

“They were advising companies, including Purdue Pharma, to engage in practices that rewarded doctors for bad practices,” Kaul said. “There’s also an allegation that they may have been involved in destroying documents as this investigation unfolded.”

McKinsey has also agreed to make tens of thousands of internal documents public.

Kaul said while the settlement can’t bring back the 9,344 Wisconsinites who died from an opioid overdose between 1999 and 2019, it and other lawsuits will deter potential future bad actors.

“If you engage in this kind of conduct that’s going to contribute to this kind of an epidemic, you’re going to be held responsible,” he said.

Kaul said settlements don’t preclude potential criminal charges but he wouldn’t comment director on whether anyone would be prosecuted in the McKinsey case.

This case is one of several Kaul’s office has filed related to opioids since he took office in 2019. This includes a separate one against Purdue Pharma.

