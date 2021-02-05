Advertisement

MICAELA STENNER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Micaela Stenner has dedicated hours of her time developing and organizing materials for the youth in our parish.  She records and shares a weekly drive through Sunday School program that is complete with lesson, prayer, music, science projects, and demonstrations.  This is followed with craft materials all organized for pick up once a month at church in Care Unit.  On top of this she zooms confirmation class weekly and teaches a monthly youth group.  We are thankful for Macaela’s dedication and passion for serving our youth.  She truly is a blessing.  Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Jean Bjork

