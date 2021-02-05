EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Micaela Stenner has dedicated hours of her time developing and organizing materials for the youth in our parish. She records and shares a weekly drive through Sunday School program that is complete with lesson, prayer, music, science projects, and demonstrations. This is followed with craft materials all organized for pick up once a month at church in Care Unit. On top of this she zooms confirmation class weekly and teaches a monthly youth group. We are thankful for Macaela’s dedication and passion for serving our youth. She truly is a blessing. Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Jean Bjork

