Advertisement

Pickup and school bus collide, pickup driver hurt

crash
crash(WCAX)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - A pickup and a school bus collided in the Town of Arcadia on Friday.

Officials say the truck was headed south on State Road 93 near Lewis Valley Road when the driver lost control and hit an on-coming school bus.

The bus was overturned but no children were on the bus at the time. The truck driver was reported to be injured.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin
Sub zero wind chills Friday
Blowing snow, falling temperatures and sub-zero wind chills carry into Friday
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Sunday, January 31.
Father of Fox River Mall shooting victim speaks out
Wisconsin Republicans repeal statewide mask mandate

Latest News

Generic Coronavirus
Eau Claire National Guard COVID-19 testing site to close due to extreme temperatures
Felony charges filed against Burnett County assistant district attorney
Evers plans to veto Republican-backed COVID-19 bill
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
Tax forms help reveal extent of unemployment fraud in US