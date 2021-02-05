Pickup and school bus collide, pickup driver hurt

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - A pickup and a school bus collided in the Town of Arcadia on Friday.

Officials say the truck was headed south on State Road 93 near Lewis Valley Road when the driver lost control and hit an on-coming school bus.

The bus was overturned but no children were on the bus at the time. The truck driver was reported to be injured.

