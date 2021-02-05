Advertisement

Prevent your pipes from freezing as the temperatures drop

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It took a while this winter, however now that those negative numbers are starting to show in the forecast, it may be time to start preparing your pipes.

Specifically, the pipes that are near the outside of your home or in crawl spaces that aren’t well insulated.

Service First Owner Jamie Guiborg says he expects to see some freezing during the coming cold spell and says simply opening cabinet doors under the sink or putting a fan in cold spaces could help warmer air protect the water lines.

“Cabinets such as a kitchen sink cabinet, those are vulnerable because particularly on that outside corner they get more exposure to that cold air and then you close the cabinets and it traps the cold air so those are spaces that you want to open those cabinets to keep that water from freezing. In that crawl space environment you can put a fan to circulate the air into those spaces.”

If your pipes do freeze, Guiborg says you need to know how to turn off your water, fast.

“If you’re in the city you’ll have a water meter and there should be a valve after but for sure there’s a valve before the meter that you can shut the water off to the house if you got into that not very fun situation where you have water shooting in.”

Guiborg also recommends keeping an eye on ice or snow buildup on furnace vents outside your home which can obstruct heating and lead to frozen pipes.

