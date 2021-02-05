EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Richard and Gayle Gagner for the Sunshine Award. Richard and Gayle are my grandma and grandpa and I truly believe they deserve this award. They both are always going out of their way to help others with any task, difficult or easy. They are both kind people and very hard working. They never fail to make everyone happy.

Emma Engstrom

