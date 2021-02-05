EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sara Ellis from Merchants Bank goes above and beyond her job duties with such a positive attitude and the friendliest customer service I’ve seen. She responds every time within minutes and is so knowledgeable. With this pandemic going on and the bank lobby being closed, I’m sure she has added stress which is personal and professional but she doesn’t show it. She is always smiling and so friendly along with all the other bank tellers at Merchants Bank. They have very good customer service all the way around. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Brandi Rasmjussen

