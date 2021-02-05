Search for new CVTC president underway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Technical College held two virtual, public forums Friday, looking for community input in the development of the next presidential profile.

The three fields up for discussion included big picture focus, the challenges and opportunities facing CVTC in the next three to five years, the ideal characteristics the public is seeking in the next president and the minimum qualifications—skillsets and essential experiences needed to run CVTC.

Leading the discussion was Dr. Cecilia Cervantes, search consultant for the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT).

Over 50 participants joined the public forum via Zoom, to voice their suggestions on what they’d like to see in the next president, who will be replacing Bruce Barker, CVTC president of 12 years.

“As we have the baton being passed from one president to the next we’re in the middle of a referendum project that’s pretty substantial...alongside of that I think of key fiscal responsibility, managing new operation budgets that are going to be coming online,” says CVTC dean, Adam Wehling.

“You have the ability gap but now you also have the technology gap, where some people have access to it, some people don’t... I just think that’s going to be a very hard needle to thread,” says Jerry Moldenhauer, CVTC advisor specialist.

“If we could get some Wisconsin technical college system experience so they can have a better chance to hit the ground running because there’s a lot of inner workings in the Wisconsin technical college system that could be a large learning curve if you’ve never seen that before,” says Michael Nickels, CVTC academic services instructor.

“One of the things I think that’s really important is an out of the box thinker,” says Wehling. “So when you are ingrained in the community and know CVTC in and out, you need to have somebody who challenges the norm, why do we do what we do? Is there a better way to do it?”

