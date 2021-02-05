Advertisement

Still need health insurance? What you need to know about the special enrollment period

By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Last week President Biden signed an executive order reopening the health insurance marketplace to make sure Americans are insured during the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Wisconsin’s Commissioner of Insurance Mark Afable said this is good news for Wisconsinites.

“Folks who maybe missed the open enrollment last year or lost their employer sponsored health insurance--this is another opportunity for them to get that high quality insurance,” Afable said.

Normally outside of the open enrollment period consumers have to prove a qualifying life change such as a job loss or the birth of a child to use the marketplace.

That won’t be the case when it reopens.

Another common deterrent to getting insurance is eligibility and price.

Erin Long is a product manager with Security Health Plan. She said the cost of insurance may be cheaper than you think.

“If you’re not sure if you should be taking advantage of this go out there and fill out an application and see what’s available to you because you may be pleasantly surprised with what your options are and what you would have to pay on a monthly basis for that coverage,” Long said.

This application helps determine what plans you qualify for and meet your needs.

Even for those who already have marketplace insurance, they may be eligible to change their plans during this time.

The special open enrollment period lasts from Feb. 15 to May 15.

Coverage begins the month after you select a plan. If you choose a plan in February, your insurance will begin March 1.

Need help navigating the marketplace? For help provided by the state of Wisconsin, call 211 or click HERE. HealthCare.gov can also help connect you with help to make the insurance process easier. Click HERE for more information.

