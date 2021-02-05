WI passes 6,000 COVID-19 deaths on anniversary of first coronavirus case

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – One year ago, on February 5, 2020, Wisconsin health officials reported the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state. Friday, state health officials announced 28 additional COVID-19 deaths, pushing the death toll from the coronavirus to 6,020 people. Despite this, Wisconsin averaged 23 deaths per day from the virus over the past week, the same average as Wednesday, and the lowest average since late October.

During the past 12 months, 548,221 people have tested positive for the novel virus. This includes 1,266 new cases diagnosed in the latest batch of 5,726 results for people being tested or testing positive for the first time, or 22.11% of the results. That’s more cases than the average of 1,187 over the past week, but the positivity rate is in line with the 7-day average, which is 22.88% by our calculations. If you count the results of every test -- including people who’ve been tested multiple times -- the state says the average positivity rate fell to 4.7% on Thursday, based on preliminary numbers.

During the course of the year, more than 1 in 100 (1.10%) people infected with the virus have died. 96 out of 100 are considered recovered, though the state acknowledges some in this category have lingering symptoms. About 3 in 100 are still active cases.

New coronavirus cases were identified in 70 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Deaths were reported in 18 counties: Barron, Brown, Dodge (4), Eau Claire (3), Fond du Lac (2), Jefferson (2), Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Outagamie (2), Rock (3), Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha, Waushara and Winnebago.

The state set a new record for completed COVID-19 vaccinations for a third day in a row, with 13,844 people getting their second and final shot. The Department of Health Services says 143,610 people have now finished the vaccination series. A total 690,698 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, which is 31,673 more since Thursday’s report. These numbers are preliminary as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in.

VACCINATIONS

The DHS reports 3 in 10 residents 65 or older have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations were opened to that age group on January 25 -- eleven days ago -- if they didn’t qualify in the initial phase 1a.

TESTING SITES

The National Guard COVID-19 testing site at Peace Church, 501 E. Filmore Ave., Eau Claire will be closed on Saturday, February 6th and Monday, February 8th due to extreme cold temperatures. This test site will remain open through 6 p.m. on Friday, February 5th and is expected to resume normal testing hours on February 12th.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 13, COVID-19 testing through Prevea Health will be provided by appointment at two locations: Prevea Family Medicine, 617 W. Clairemont Ave., and the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building, 3119 Woodman Dr.

The current Prevea Health COVID-19 testing site at 950 W. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire will close Friday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.

COVID-19 testing with Prevea Health is free to anyone experiencing one or more of the following symptoms: Cough; fever; chills; repeated shaking with chills; muscle pain; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; headache; sore throat; runny nose; new loss of taste or smell. It is also available to anyone who has been exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19.

Those who wish to be tested must sign up on Prevea’s online patient portal, MyPrevea. You do not have to be an established Prevea patient to set up an account on MyPrevea or to access a free test. MyPrevea can be accessed here or downloaded as an app on Apple or Google Play.

Test results are available within 2 to 4 days on the patient’s MyPrevea account.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Exactly 100 people were hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms in the past 24-hour period. The state is averaging 83 hospitalizations per day for the disease. In the past 12 months, 24,734 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized for treatment, or 4.5% of all known cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 594 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Thursday, the first time that was below 600 since September 27. Of these, 160 are in ICU. Taking new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA reported 265 ICU beds (18.1%) and 2,105 (18.8%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) are open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

There were no hospital overflow patients or patients receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy at the alternative care facility at State Fair Park on Wednesday.

SINCE FEBRUARY 5, 2020

3,075,783 people were tested for the coronavirus (52.7% of the state’s population)

2,527,562 tested negative

548,221 tested positive

6,020 people died from COVID-19

526,004people (96.0%) recovered

16,038 people (2.9%) are active cases, diagnosed or having symptoms in the last 30 days, who haven’t been medically cleared.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,179 cases (+16) (73 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,288 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,888 cases (+17) (84 deaths)

Clark – 3,120 cases (+10) (56 deaths)

Dunn – 4,128 cases (+11) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,707 cases (+35) (101 deaths) (+3)

Jackson - 2,553 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,869 cases (+26) (74 deaths)

Monroe – 4,140 cases (+12) (30 deaths)

Pepin – 783 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,363 cases (+5) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,662 cases (+24) (42 deaths)

Rusk - 1,234 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,435 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,189 cases (+8) (41 deaths)

Taylor - 1,766 cases (+7) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,303 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,765 cases (+4) (34 deaths)

Washburn – 1,249 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,418 cases (+31) (125 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 6,492 cases (+12) (68 deaths)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.