Wisconsin legislators respond to back and forth argument over the mask mandate

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Masks have been a source of political conflict since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday Wisconsin’s Republican led legislature voted to end the emergency order which includes the mask mandate. A few hours later, Governor Evers issued a public health emergency requiring face coverings.

Democratic State Senator Jeff Smith says he is frustrated over the back and forth argument.

“If they want to play politics lets do that with things that aren’t affecting peoples lives like this is,” Smith says. “All we are doing is just going back and forth on one item and it is all about politics we aren’t getting anything done.”

In a statement to WEAU, Republican Senator Kathy Bernier says, “We don’t need people beating their chests. We need people to follow CDC recommendations and do their part to end this pandemic.”

Republican Jesse James voted to end the order Thursday saying Governor Evers did not have the authority to uphold the order past 60 days.

“We are trying to hold him accountable,” James says. “That is my duty as a legislator and that is what I do to represent the people in my district and I am following the law. The governor is not above the law.”

Republican Representative Warren Petryk also voted to end the order on Thursday. He declined an interview but in a statement to WEAU he says:

“Our current governor continues to issue consecutive emergency orders in defiance of state law. COVID-19 is seriously impacting our state and his unwillingness to legally work with the Legislature is denying people the ability to have a say in his actions. At this point, the Courts must deliberate his defiance and take appropriate action, but I still hope the governor will go through the established legal process to protect our state.”

Republican Representative Rob Summerfield also declined an interview after voting to end the order on Thursday. He issued a statement saying:

“I am frustrated that Governor Evers does not respect the co-equal branches of government and continues to act unilaterally without consideration from the Legislature. I believe that Evers needs to go through the appropriate channels for his order to be legitimate. Earlier this morning, my legislative colleagues and I sent a letter to the Governor outlining the administrative rules process and the proper way he could reissue his state of emergency. However, it is now clear that he has no interest in doing so.”



Smith argues issuing the mask mandate is part of Governor Evers’ responsibility during this pandemic.

“The governor has a job to do and he has been trying for ten months to save peoples lives, slow this down and they have done everything they can to get in the way,” Smith says. “Instead we should be working with the governor and we should all be working together to make sure people stay healthy and survive this pandemic.”

James says for him, it is not about the masks, but about ensuring the law is followed. Though James says the majority of his constituents reaching out to him oppose the mask mandate.

“I think it is more viable to do it at the local level because the people of that specific county are able to speak up more than they would at the state level,” James says.

As Wisconsin continues to experience a high level of COVID-19 case activity, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese is urging people to remove the politics form wearing a face covering.

“Using a face covering when we are out in public is about doing something for one another,” she says.

A case is pending in the Wisconsin Supreme Court which could issue a ruling on whether or not Governor Evers is able to extend Emergency Order #1 past 60 days without the approval of lawmakers.

The legislature could fight back against the order once again though James is unsure if that will happen.

