Wisconsin Women in Conservation creates new network of female landowners

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Farmers are reminded that the March 15 deadline is approaching for enrolling in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2021 crop year. The PLC creates a price floor at the national level, trigging payments if the national marketing-year average rice is less than the reference price for a crop. The ARC creates a revenue guarantee for each crop at the county level, based on historical county yields and national prices using a detailed formula. Farmers interested in the programs should contact a county’s Farm Service Agency office.

Bayer has reached a $2 billion settlement to cover future legal claims from people saying the Roundup herbicide caused their cancer. Claimants could receive up to $200,000 under the settlement; it also includes the creation of a scientific advisory board to deal with the issues. The German-based Bayer company continues to deny that Roundup exposure causes cancer.

A new program is hoping to connect women committed to or exploring conservation practices, from building soil health to increasing habitat diversity. Wisconsin Women in Conservation brings together women landowners throughout the state to network with each other and with state and local agencies and experts. A coalition of organizations dedicated to sustainable agriculture and conservation education, with support from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, is designing the project. Michael Fields Agricultural Institute as the lead is partnering with the Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside, E Resources Group, and the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service. The three-year initiative’s organizers hope to collaboratively women landowners across the state through workshops, field days, farm tours, mentorships, a newsletter and learning opportunities. Workshops begin March and April on Zoom; registration is open at WiWiC.org.

People could be making tracks to get the newest Cedar Crest Ice Cream flavor, which was developed by a Wisconsin 4-H club. The Tractor Tracks flavor, developed by the Country Clover 4-H Club in Green Lake County, was selected as the winner of the Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Contest. The flavor’s ingredients include chocolate, peanut butter cups and marshmallow. Ice cream parlors and 4-H dairy stands will carry the flavor this summer.

