5th grade class heads district-wide Hat Day for Reagan fundraiser

MELROSE/MINDORO, Wis. (WEAU) -

Staff and students at a local school district put on their hats today for a good cause.

On a normal day, teachers don’t like students wearing hats in class.

However, today was different as staff and students at the Melrose-Mindoro School District encouraged it, all to help 11-year-old Reagan Jones who lost her home on January 26 to a fire.

“I came home and noticed the sun porch,” said Jones. “You could see the smoke on it and smell it--so I got the dogs out and called my dad, he came home and called 911.”

After hearing the news, Jones’ 5th grade homeroom teacher Lisa Larson decided to do something special.

“We brainstormed a couple ideas,” said Larson. “Actually my superintendent came up with the idea of a hat day, and I said hey that’s quick and easy.”

With that, Larson’s class reached out from Kindergarten to High School asking all donate a dollar to wear a hat.

“In a small community, news travels fast,” said Corey Peterson, Melrose-Mindoro Elementary Principal. “Once you see and hear the news report out there quickly, it becomes evident it has an impact on us, it’s one of our students. What can we do to help?”

Larson’s students kept track of all the contributions with buckets ready to hand all cash directly to Jones and her mom.

After calculating this morning’s earnings, Mrs. Larson estimates the school district-wide has raised close to $3000 for Reagan’s family.

“It’s always good to help out whomever you can, it doesn’t matter who they are,” Larson said. “Reagan is a very quiet girl, so she’s very overwhelmed with all of this, but I think it’s good to know we would do it for anybody.”

Overall, mother and daughter couldn’t be happier for everyone who stepped in to help.

“We are getting a lot of donations for clothes and the immediate needs,” said Heidi Jotham, Jones’ mother. “We’re putting aside for the bigger needs and hopefully soon we can try to rebuild our house.”

The Melrose-Mindoro School District PTO continues to collect checks to benefit Jones’ family.

You can contact the Melrose-Mindoro Elementary School office, if you would like to help.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.